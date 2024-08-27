Ambassador says Belgium will invest, boost cocoa production in Nigeria

…as Olubadan offers arable land for agric investors

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has declared that Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, has enough arable land suitable for agricultural production, inviting both local and foreign investors.

The paramount ruler made this declaration when he received the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, who paid him a courtesy visit at the new Olubadan Palace located at Oke Aremo in Ibadan on Monday.

The Belgian Ambassador, who was accompanied by the Advisor in Economic Diplomacy for Nigeria, Kingdom of Belgium, Genco Sanli and Manager, Resource Mobilisation, Protocol and External Liaison of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Florence Oluwatoyin Oke, had earlier hinted Belgian Government’s activities and interventions within Nigerian’s agricultural sector.

Pieter Leenknegt, who had earlier spoken with Olubadan, said his visit was to tap from the experiences of the Olubadan and the Council for a successful foray in Nigeria’s agricultural sector during his tenure in the Country, adding that his visit was also meant to enhance agricultural production, trade and finance between Nigeria and Belgium.

“We have spent some days at IITA. Agriculture is one of the areas we are working on which is in line with the agenda of the current administration in the Country. Cocoa production. We have CRIN in Ibadan. Oyo State has been a major producer of cocoa.

“We want to see how we can boost cocoa production in Nigeria and through this we will enhance trade and finance. This brought me to Oyo state.

“So, I am very glad to be here and I will also be glad to have words of wisdom from you that will guide me for a successful tenure in the office”, he said.