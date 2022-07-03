Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe’s giant strides

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe and her host country’s president Katerina Sakellaropoulou both have something in common. They are both record breakers. While Akinkugbe is the first Nigerian ambassador to Greece, her host president Katerina Sakellaropoulou is Greece’s first female leader. It’s no coincidence that Akinkugbe is in the global spotlight. Ambassador Akinkugbe’s rise in the diplomatic circle is a well deserved one.

Until her present role as Nigeria’s ambassador to Greece, Ambassador Akinkugbe has carved an enviable niche as one of Nigeria’s inspirational women of substance. Described as an exceedingly brilliant woman, Akinkugbe boast an impressive educational qualifications. An alumna of the prestigious London of Economics, (LSE).

Better known for her impressive track record in banking, Ambassador Akinkugbe is just a regular run-of-the-mill political appointee. She is an executive-level woman on top of her game, adding value to humanity various commendable humanitarian activities.

Ambassador Akinkugbe is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bestman Games Ltd, a thriving gaming company. She is also the author of a book called ‘The A-Z of Personal Finance’.

She has held other important positions as well. Ambassador Akinkugbe’s bright personality has won her a wide network of friends in high places. In her current role in Hellenic Republic, better known as Greece, the likeable Ambassador has already hit the ground with creative ideas on how improve on the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Greece as well as the welfare of Nigerians living in Greece.