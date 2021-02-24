Alphacrux holds 5th real estate outlook Thursday

Alphacrux Limited has announced the 5th edition of its Real Estate Outlook coming up on Thursday, February 25, 2021, where real estate and financial service industry experts will be sharing insights virtually on the state of the economy and their outlook of the Nigerian real estate industry in the face of the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Nascent Recovery of the Nigeria Real Estate Industry in the Face of a Global Pandemic: Will the good times last?”

“One of the objectives of this conference is to reveal opportunities participants can explore to achieve great success in the real estate industry despite the tough economic times. The real estate outlook conference is regarded as one of the key platforms for strategic planning in the real estate industry and an avenue to forge partnerships that will create sustainable value,” Alphacrux said in a statement.

“Our speakers and panellists are arguably some of the best minds in global economics, real estate and technology,” it said.