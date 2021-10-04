Alpha Morgan, IBB Int’l Golf partner on Independence Day tournament

Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited, a foremost asset management and investment banking institution, has in partnership with the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, hosted the 2021 Independence Day Tournament.

The tournament, which was held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, had about 400 amateur and professional golfers, who are members of the club, play in this year’s Independence anniversary tournament.

The event started on Thursday, September 30, and continued into Friday, October 1, with the ceremonial tee off by Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s minister for youth and sports development, representing President Muhammadu Buhari, the grand patron of the club.

The tournament finished off with the Nigeria-Ghana independence match play on October 2nd, and 3rd with doubles and singles play between members of the IBB Golf Club and members of the Achimota Golf Club, Ghana.

Read also: Weak construction sector growth contradicts Buhari’s Independence Day speech

Ade Buraimo, the group managing director of Alpha Morgan Capital, said the institution was proud and excited to sponsor this golf event in commemoration of Nigeria’s independence.

Represented by Adedoyin Anyaehie, executive director, Global Wealth, Buraimo said that sponsoring events such as the independence tournament was one way Alpha Morgan Capital contributes and gives back to the communities within which it operates.

“Alpha Morgan Capital expressed its gratitude to the Management of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja for the opportunity to sponsor this year’s Independence tournament and to cross-identify with its valued guests,” he said.

A prize presentation dinner and gala night was also held to celebrate and to reward winners.