Allow Tanker Drivers to Operate During Lockdown, NNPC Tells Law Enforcement Agencies

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC,  Mele Kyar

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has appealed to law enforcements agencies across the country to allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement during the lockdown ordered in parts of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governments.

According to a statement by Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager Group Public Affairs NNPC, the exemption granted by President Buhari to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of tanker drivers.

Obateru said the Federal Government counted on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure a smooth distribution of petroleum products across the country during the period of the restriction.

The corporation said that it holds over 2.6billion litres of petrol,  enough to last the period of the lockdown and beyond.

 

