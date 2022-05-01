Alleged serial killer, notorious armed robber arrested by Police in A/Ibom

An alleged notorious armed robber and serial killer who has been terrorizing some parts of Uyo, Ibiono and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State has been arrested by the police.

Twenty-four year-old Malachi Friday Uwem is said to be a member of a gang that killed at least 15 persons and left many others maimed for life during his days as an armed robber and killer squad leader.

According to the police, he was said to have targeted small business operators like POS outlets and bars where he would attack them with guns and force the closure of such businesses in the area.

Odiko Macdon, SP, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State command who confirmed the arrest of the alleged notorious armed robber in a statement made available to the press said he had on 20th February robbed and shot one Miss Lovina Eze Chiwendu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Ikot Ambang in Ibiono Local Government Area and made away with her iPhone, ATM card and N7,000, she died last week at the Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

“Also, on 2ist February, the suspect robbed and killed a lady teacher returning from school at Okobo Ibiono who had stopped over at a POS shop, this resulted in a protest by youths of the area who blocked the Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Expressway in Uyo, the state capital.

“Furthermore, on 5th March, one Idongesit Damson, a lady was shot and killed in her house at Okobo Ibiono by the suspect; he also shot one Wisdom, which also led to a protest and blockage of the Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Expressway.

“Several POS shops and filling stations have been robbed by the suspect and his gang at Okobo Ibiono, Itak axis and Uyo.

Recently, on Monday, 25th April, he shot and killed two young men on the grounds that the village council could not meet his demand of N20 million but N5 million.

He said the suspected armed robber and his gang were traced “to their hideouts at Ikang in Akpabuyo Local Government Area Of Cross River State adding that Malachi Friday Uwem, his second in command Wisdom Sunday Akpan ‘m’, 31 years, Ndifreke Sunday Ebong ‘m’ 20 years old, and Annansia Umoh ‘m’ 33 years old resisted arrest and engaged the policemen in a gun duel, and in the ensuing milieu, three of the gang members were fatally injured while attempting to escape. “

He said one “cut-to-size pump-action gun, one locally-made pistol, a large number of cartridges, one gas head with a resemblance of a gun and assorted types of charms” were recovered from the gang.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Andrew Amiengheme as saying that “Akwa Ibom State can never be a safe haven for hoodlums as the command under his watch will continue to spare no resources in bringing perpetrators to book adding that those involved in any form of heinous crimes in the state have therefore been warned to relocate from the state or be smoked out as there will be no hiding place henceforth.”