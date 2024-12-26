Alleged France-Nigeria collusion against Niger Republic baseless – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria, I. Thursday, said it strongly rejects allegations made in a viral video by Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military leader of Niger Republic, claiming non-existent collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilize his country.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, in his reaction to the allegations, said the claims exist solely in the realm of imagination.

Nigeria relationships with the Niger Republic has been sour since the West African regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, Niger’s coup leaders one week to return the country to democratic rule, or face possible military intervention, in July, 2023, following the coup that removed former President Mohamed Bazoum.

The deadline comes after Niger’s democratically elected president was toppled by members of his presidential guard.

Before the military intervention in Nigeria Republic, Nigeria had been a major alley of the country with a population estimated at 20.67 million.

Nigeria and Niger also shares strong socioeconomic relationship with seven out of the 19 states in the Northern part of Nigeria sharing boundaries with the Niger Republic.

The Nigerian government reminded Niger Republic leaders that the country “has never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France – or any other country – to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilize the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country”.

Idris noted that President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, has demonstrated exemplary leadership, keeping the doors of the sub-regional body open to re-engaging Niger Republic despite the political situation in the country. Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger.

He noted ed that Nigeria’s Armed Forces, in collaboration with partners in the Multinational Joint Task Force, are succeeding in curbing terrorism within the region. It is, therefore, absurd to suggest that Nigeria would conspire with any foreign power to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country.

“Neither the Nigerian government nor any of its officials has ever been involved in arming or supporting any terror group to attack Niger Republic.

“Furthermore, no part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in Niger Republic. We reiterate our full support to senior Nigerian government officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and people of Nigeria and Niger, and for their efforts towards stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region”.

The Nigerian government also recalled the nation’s long-standing tradition of safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unlike some nations, Nigeria has never permitted foreign powers to establish military bases on its soil. This demonstrates our commitment to national independence and regional leadership.

“The accusation that Nigeria seeks to sabotage Niger’s pipelines and agriculture is both unfounded and counterproductive. Nigeria has consistently supported Niger’s economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project. It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it has actively promoted”.

The federal government also dismissed claims about the alleged establishment of a so-called Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State, purportedly orchestrated by Nigeria in collaboration with France, as” baseless”, adding that ” Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond”.

He also recalled recent manoeuvres by the Nigerian military which launched Operation Forest Sanity III, specifically addressing the Lakurawa threat, Code Named Operation Chase Lakurawa Out” and asked ” How can a government actively fighting the Lakurawa menace now be accused of harbouring the same group within its borders?

“These accusations lack credible evidence and seem to be part of a broader attempt to deflect attention from Niger’s internal challenges”.

The federal government, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard these false allegations.

” Those making such claims, particularly the Military Leader in Niger Republic, must provide credible evidence to substantiate them. Any attempt to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in the Niger Republic is both disingenuous and doomed to fail”

“President Tchiani’s allegations are not only unfounded but also a dangerous attempt to divert attention from his administration’s shortcomings”

The Nigeria government assured Niger Republic and other neighbours that the country “remains committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges. We urge Niger to focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration rather than peddling baseless accusations.”

