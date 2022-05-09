All On CEO, Boer says not running for governor of Plateau

The Chief Executive Officer of All-On Wiebe Boer has dismissed speculations on social media suggesting that he could mount a bid to become governor of Plateau state where he was born.

In a statement Monday, Boer said, “It has come to my attention that posters implying that I am running for Governor of Plateau State under the name of Yohanna Maigona have gone viral.

“I am categorically stating that I have no intention of running for political office in Nigeria, and I am not eligible to do so.”

According to him, “the only truth to the insinuation is that I was born in Jos and raised in Taraba and Plateau States to Dutch missionary parents and have spent the last 12 years living in Lagos and serving Nigeria and Nigerians in various capacities.”

Boer concluded, “ I have always been a staunch believer in the potential of Nigeria and will continue to support the country’s development from the sidelines.”

HE joined All-On from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he was one of the founders of the strategy firm’s Lagos office. Prior to BCG, Dr. Boer spent five years with the Heirs Holdings Group in Lagos, playing roles including Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Director of Strategy, and CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Dr. Boer has also worked in the Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, McKinsey & Company, and with World Vision Mauritania where he managed a USAID funded development project. While conducting his doctoral research in Nigeria for his Yale PhD thesis, Wiebe co-founded AfriOne, the first ISP in North Central Nigeria. He has served on a variety of corporate and public sector boards across Africa, and is also a widely published author and speaker