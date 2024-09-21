All eyes are on you, Nigerians are watching – Akpata tells INEC

Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State

Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair, and credible election in the ongoing election.

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association stated this while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at the Ministry of Education, polling unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo Local Government Area.

He advised the INEC not to compromise and avoid any form of irregularities.

“I mentioned yesterday that I noticed two APC trucks parked outside the home of Senator Oshiomhole. That does not give me confidence.

“Two APC trucks—major equipment meant for the people—are outside his home. What are they doing in front of his home? That gives me cause for concern, but we are watching,” he said.

Oshiomole, representing Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State, has denied claim that the All Progressives Congress had prepared to engage in vote buying in the Edo governorship election.

He said, “It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. Did you see anywhere where they are sharing money? People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they wanted good government. During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I had done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“All structures that I have put in place 12, 13 years ago are still there, but the ones put up by the present administration, in one year, they are washed off. So our people have seen the difference. Some people do tell me that since I left the government, they haven’t seen the real presence of government in their communities.”

Akpata called on INEC to ensure that the playing field remains levelled and that no candidate is given any undue advantage.

“All of our agents should be allowed into the collation centre. Nobody should be hindered or prevented from entering the collation centre, so that we can all witness the process and confirm it was carried out as prescribed by law—the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

“I’m calling on INEC. This is an off-cycle election, the only gubernatorial election taking place in the entire country, so they have no excuse. They have the luxury of deploying their resources to this state.

“They also have the latitude to ask security forces to focus on Edo state, so I would imagine that anyone given the tools and resources should be able to do a good job. All eyes are on them; the entire country is watching INEC.

“Regarding security, the massive deployment of security forces in Edo is a good sign for me.

“Now, it remains to be seen whether the deployment is for the people or to benefit certain individuals,” he said.

The governorship candidate, however, expressed excitement eligible voters in the state would not be disenfranchised and vote under attack or violence.

“I was given my ballot paper, went to the booth, thumbprinted, and dropped it in the ballot box. Everything went well.

“I hope this is the experience of every Edo voter. I will wait for feedback from all the wards and polling units,” he said.