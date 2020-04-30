Aliyu warns Abuja residents against overcrowding after lockdown

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu has warned Abuja residents against being to overcrowded places ahead of the gradual easing of lockdown measures in the Territory from Monday, May 4 as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in his last address to the nation.

Aliyu declared that the aftermath of the easing of the lockdown measures would be dependent on what people do through their actions and inactions.

The Minister gave these indications Thursday in Abuja at the flag off of the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

She said the easing of lockdown was the most critical period in the response to Covid-19 as experience has shown that even the most developed nations like Germany and Britain recorded high number of Covid-19 cases after the lockdown.

“Even Ghana is experiencing a high rate of new cases almost 274 after relaxing the lockdown. That is the implication that comes with it. It is not time for social visit and littering about on the street for we do know that by doing that we are endangering the lives of our loved ones.

“If you do not have any reason to be on the street, please for your own safety, let us stay at home. Let’s ensure that we do not encourage overcrowded areas; instead, obey the social distancing and do not saturate the markets,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu disclosed that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would revisit the issues of urban renewal and slum upgrade.

She decried lack of adequate planning in the satellite towns, assuring that the FCT Administration would do everything possible to address the situation at the end of Covid-19 pandemic.

“What we are seeing today in our suburbs that we are struggling to control is lack of adequate planning of our satellite towns, but at the end of the pandemic, life will never be same and we shall get better”, the Minister said.