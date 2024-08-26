Ali Baba, Chef T, others to speak at UBA Business Summit

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc

United Bank of Africa (UBA) is set to host another edition of its business series to support the growth and sustainability of micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The event themed, “Built to last: Building generational business,” will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2024, at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos while online participants can also access the session on Zoom.

Renowned leaders including Flora Mutahi, founder/CEO of Melvin Marsh International, Atunyota Ali Baba A, CEO of XQZMOI Television, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya (Chef T), CEO of Diary of Kitchen Lover Studio; and Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a creative photographer will be present to share insights and practical strategies for building businesses that can thrive through challenging environments.

The UBA Business Series is a seminar/workshop organised by the bank as one of its capacity-building initiatives, where business leaders and professionals share insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.

“This edition seeks to spotlight businesses that have withstood the test of time, enduring through generations, and adapting to political and economic changes,” the company said in a statement.

Shamsideen Fashola, head of retail and digital banking at UBA Group, emphasised the importance of the event in providing a platform for businesses, especially SMEs, to learn from entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses across generations.