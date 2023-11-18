Alex Ferguson to lead Ratcliffe’s reform at Manchester United

According to The Telegraph, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly set to guide Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the immediate reforms at Old Trafford when the British Billionaire completes his 24 per cent takeover of the club.

Former AC Milan defender and sporting director Paolo Maldini has been linked with a director role ahead of Ratcliffe’s imminent purchase of a 25 per cent stake in United.

Ratcliffe wants to improve United’s football operation drastically, and sources claim he is expected to lean on legendary Old Trafford manager Alex Ferguson, 81, for advice and guidance over some matters.

That could include helping to choose a new director of football, with John Murtough’s position believed to be vulnerable.

The Red Devils have seen a massive decline since Ferguson’s retirement, and using his expertise would certainly be a popular move by Ratcliffe with the club’s fans, who still worship the multiple-trophy winner.

Maldini was sacked by AC Milan this summer after reportedly falling out with owner Gerry Cardinale. Maldini, in particular, played a key role in Milan’s signing of England international defender Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea.