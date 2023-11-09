Alaba Lawson: Ogun Government to work with family for burial

The Ogun State Government has pledged its support to the family of the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson, in planning a befitting burial for the renowned educationist and entrepreneur who passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, made this assurance during a visit to the Lawson family residence in Abeokuta. He expressed his condolences to the family and praised the late Iyalode for her remarkable contributions to society.

Abiodun stated that the government will set up a committee to collaborate with the family in preparing for the burial. He emphasised that the deceased deserves a dignified send-off in recognition of her significant impact on the community.

“We are setting up a state committee to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rites to give Mama a very befitting passing,” Governor Abiodun said. “We will be with you throughout this very trying period.”

The governor described the late Iyalode as a hardworking, principled, and compassionate woman who advocated for women’s rights. He remarked that her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Lawson family had previously announced December 8, 2023, as the burial date, with events scheduled to take place from December 1st to 8th. A Central Planning Committee, headed by Sanya Abiola, has been established to oversee the arrangements.

The family meeting, chaired by Chief Ebenezer Obe-Fabiyi, also included Akinola Lawson, Babalola Lawson, Oreoluwa Obey-Fabiyi, and Taiwo Jiboku.