The Alaafin of Oyo-designate, Oba Akeem Owoade, arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday evening after spending about seven weeks in Canada. He landed at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, and is expected to proceed to his hometown, Oyo, today, Thursday.

Owoade’s return comes as preparations intensify for his official coronation on April 5. On January 13, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde presented him with his certificate and staff of office at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, announcing that the coronation would take place within four weeks.

Shortly after receiving his staff of office, Owoade returned to Canada, where he officially resigned from his positions. He is known to be a real estate investor, a financial services businessman, and the Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, one of Canada’s largest energy providers.

Confirming his arrival, his Chief of Staff, Rotimi Osuntola, urged Oyo indigenes to welcome their new king. “Alaafin will be in Oyo town by noon on Thursday (today) and looks forward to seeing the people of Oyo come out en masse to receive him,” Osuntola said.

Owoade is set to commence the traditional rites leading up to his enthronement. He will undergo seclusion at the Ipebi, perform rituals at the Baba Iyaji residence, and proceed to the Koso chamber, where he will be crowned with his royal headdress.

Meanwhile, preparations for the coronation continue despite ongoing legal challenges. Two lawsuits have been filed contesting Owoade’s selection. One was brought by Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, who claims the appointment violates Oyo State’s Chiefs Law of 2000 and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961. Another was filed by Prince Ismaila Owoade, who argues that he was unlawfully excluded from the selection process.

Both cases are pending, but the coronation planning remains on course.

