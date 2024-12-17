Akwa Ibom records drop in malaria prevalence from 75% to 42%

…Cross River – 77% to 53%; Ebonyi – 77% to 53%; Oyo – 74% to 52%

Akwa Ibom State has recorded a significant decrease in malaria test positivity rates with comparison of baseline data in 2019 with 2024. This means a reduction from from 75% to 42%, reflecting development partners’ commitment and health workers’ proactiveness.

Dozie Ezechukwu, country representative of Management Sciences for Health (MSH), made this known during the end of project dissemination event by the US President Malaria for States (PMI-S) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital.

Ezechukwu also added that Cross River witnessed a similar reduction in Malaria Posivitivity from 77% to 53%; Ebonyi from 85% 56%; and Oyo from 74% to 52% during the period under review.

Ime Akpan, coordinator, US President’s Malaria Initiative for States, in Akwa Ibom State, noted that the success story of reduction in malaria prevalence was made feasible by the dedication and selfless efforts of all the stakeholders.

Both MSF and PMI for States have been working in partnership with the State Government, targeting malaria elimination in the State.

Earlier, Augustine Umoh, commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom State, urged stakeholders not to relent their efforts in the campaign against malaria prevalence in the State, and commended USAID’s President’s Malaria Initiative for State (PMI-S) for impactful collaborative efforts Statewide.

“Today’s event marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to tackle malaria, a disease that continues to pose a severe threat to the health and well-being of our people”, Umoh said.

Represented by the Ministry’s Director of Public Health Services, Etop Antia, a medical doctor, the commissioner states that, more than 97% of Nigerian population are at risk of malaria, and that the disease is responsible for about 60% of outpatient visits and 30% of hospital admissions.

“Furthermore, malaria contributes to 11% of maternal mortality and 30% of infant mortality, thus underscoring the need for sustained and strategic interventions to combat this disease.

“Over the past five years, PMI-S has achieved remarkable progress in this direction. However, these achievements would not have been possible without the strong partnerships forged between PMI-S, the State Government, and key institutions like the State Ministry of Health, State Malaria Elimination Programme (SMEP), and a host of other stakeholders.

“The Government is open to further support from partners, corporate organizations and philanthropists so as to free our State from malaria, and ensure healthy and more productive life to our people.

“As we therefore gather here to share results, discuss challenges, and celebrate lessons learned, we must be reminded that, despite the progress made so far, our fight against malaria is not over”, he added.

