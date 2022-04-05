Akwa Ibom evacuates stranded indigenes from Katsina

Akwa Ibom State Government has evacuated 34 of its stranded indigenes in Katsina State following an upsurge in banditry and insurgency activities in the northern part of the country

Those evacuated who arrived in the state were received by Ini Adiakpan, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, on behalf of the state government, at the Women Development Centre in Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking, Adiakpan said,” The attention of the state government was drawn to a viral video on social media where some displaced Akwa Ibom indigenes in Katsina State, were calling for help, because their houses, shops and other sources of livelihood were either vandalised or burnt by bandits.

“So the state government immediately ordered for their evacuation and safe return to the state “.

According to her” the Governor has made adequate arrangements for them to be received. relief materials will also be released to them, and we will then begin to reintegrate all of them with members of their families immediately “.

The President of Akwa Ibom Community in Katsina, and a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, Federal College of Education, Katsina State, Effiom Williams, who recounted their ordeal said, ” I got a distress call from our members in Batsari, Danja, Dan Musa and other LGAs that their houses, and shops were being attacked, and I quickly mobilised them into safety in my house “.

” When some of them arrived, they had nothing left because they had lost everything to the crises, so the community had to raise money in order to get them clothes and other effects.

“We later reached out to the state government for assistance. We are very happy that the Governor has intervened “.

Elizabeth Emmanuel, a returnee, who hails from Ikono LGA but resided in Jibia LGA in Katsina, said her shop and home were razed theby the arsonists, who attacked their community at night, killing several people in their sleep.

According to Emmanuel, “We got back home and started hearing loud shooting at night, and we all started running for our dear lives.

” All I could take out from our house are my children and a few clothes. Luckily for us, we were escorted to the Internal Displaced People camp by soldiers “.

She said that they were, however, linked to the President of the Akwa Ibom Community in Katsina by a fellow son of Akwa Ibom in the camp.

She expressed satisfaction with the evacuation process, and thanked the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel for the timely intervention.

Another returnee, a male and shoemaker who did not mention his name, said his source of livelihood was destroyed in the attack.

He added that he was only lucky to have escaped with members of his family to Katsina Metropolis, from where they got information about the interventions of the Community for the affected members.