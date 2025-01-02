Akwa Ibom, Edo lead 2024 UTME top 13 scorers

Akwa Ibom and Edo states are the joint leaders at the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) top 13 scorers as announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to JAMB, though Olowu David from Ondo State, Alayande David from Oyo State and Orukpe Joel from Edo State all had a score of 367 to top the list, Akwa Ibom and Edo States had highest number of students in the list of top 13 scorers.

Emmanuel Jeremiah with a score of 366, Essiet Etini, 365, and Umoh Joshua 365, all came from Akwa Ibom State. While Edo State had Orukpe Joel 367, Mamudu Abdulraham, 364, and Etute Emmanuel 363.

Ezenwoko Zara with a score of 365 is the only candidate from Abia State that made the list, the same goes for Kwara with Adeleke Abdulbasit scoring 363.

Similarly, Echem Victor with a score 363, is the only candidate from Rivers, Jedidah Chidiebube with a score 363 is the only candidate from Imo State, and Ogun State has only Adesanya Oluwatimilehin with a score of 363.

Is-haq Oloyede, the registrar at JAMB commended the candidates for their exceptional performance and highlighted the competitive nature of the 2024 UTME.

Oloyede expressed pride in the achievements of these students and emphasised the importance of hard work, discipline and determination in achieving academic excellence.

He noted that the top scorers have set a high standard for future candidates and serve as inspiration to students across the country.

The tertiary institutions entrance examination umpire board’s registrar also reiterated the body’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of its examination process.

He encouraged all UTME candidates to remain focused and diligent in their academic pursuits, assuring them of the board’s dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

