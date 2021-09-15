Akwa Ibom assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

A bill for a law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches in Akwa Ibom State has been passed by the House of Assembly.

This is sequel to a report of the Joint House Committees on Agriculture and Natural Resources, as well as Lands and Housing presented at Plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the Committees’ Report, Hon. Asuquo Udo observed that the passage of the Bill will promote modern techniques of animal husbandry, prevent the destruction of farms, while also reducing clashes and killings between herders and farmers in the state.

“The Bill will promote international best practices in livestock administration, regulation, and control in the state, among other things”, he added.

He revealed that copies of the Bill were sent to relevant stakeholders, from whose inputs were solicited and obtained through memoranda submitted to the committee at the public hearing.

“Copies of the Bill were sent to the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Civil Society groups, Cattle Dealers Association, Arewa Community, Igbo Community, Yoruba Community in Akwa Ibom State and other stakeholders.

Inputs from stakeholders were solicited and obtained through memoranda submitted at the Public Hearing”, he added.

After considering the report at the Committee of the Whole, the House passed the Bill after being read a third time.

In his remarks, Aniekan Bassey, speaker of the House directed Mandu Umoren, the clerk, to communicate the decision of the House to the appropriate authorities.

Also at the plenary, the House resolved a Motion on Revamping Of Ikot Abasi Fish Farm and Hatchery Complex, brought by the Member representing Ikot Abasi State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uduak Odudoh.

In the meantime, the House has adjourned its plenary to Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10am.