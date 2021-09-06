Akwa Ibom announces commencement of second phase COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Akwa Ibom government has announced the commencement of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign after it took delivery of over 63,000 doses of the moderna vaccine from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency as part of efforts to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

Akwa Ibom has been hit by the Delta variant of the pandemic with an infection of 796 cases. Health commissioner, Augustine Umoh, who announced the commencement of the second phase of the exercise in a statement made available to reporters in Uyo, the state capital said the vaccination would take place in designed healthcare facilities across the state.

According to the list, at least two healthcare facilities have been designed in each of the 31 local government areas of the state for the exercise with some council areas having three centres for the exercise while all parts of the state have been covered by the arrangement.

The centres include primary healthcare facilities, general hospitals and comprehensive health centres in all the local government areas of the state.

Earlier, Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government who is also chairman of the state COVID-19 committee had expressed dismay over the non adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines by the people saying it has jeopardised efforts by the state government to control the pandemic.

“It has therefore, become imperative that we take actions to rein in the spread of the infection in the state. It has since been confirmed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 found in other parts of the country is in out dear state and that would partly explain the rapid increase in the number of cases in the state,” he said.