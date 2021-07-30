Akume charges African Armed Forces to flush out ISWAP

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume has called for collective resolve of the Armed Forces of the Sahel Africa to defeat any common enemy, particularly the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter of Boko Haram threatening peace and security of the sub-continent.

Akume, who made the call at his investiture as a Patron of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) in Abuja, expressed hope that the meeting of the 15 countries’ delegation in Abuja would promote peace and foster unity in the region.

He disclosed that the organisation’s request for financial support to host the first edition of Sahel Games in Abuja in October has been forwarded to the National Lottery Trust Fund for positive actions.

The former Benue State Governor accepted to be one of OMSA’s Patrons and also, to be part of the Team that will take the Tournament Torch to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

“I sincerely accept and appreciate this honour and assure you that the government and leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to engage and encourage all well-meaning Nigerians in the protection and sustenance of our nationhood and development,” Akume assured.

Earlier, OMSA President, Maikano Abdullahi, a Brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army, said the delegation was in the country to strategise on how to move the organisation to the next level and inspect facilities for the forthcoming Sahel games.

“We have Sahel Game Patron but the Honourable Minister is the Patron of our organisation. By implication it means whether he is abroad, whether he is at home in Benue, whether he is in Abuja, whether he is in Lagos, wherever he is, he is going with us and we are going to follow him.

“I have no doubt in my mind, he is our organisation’s patron and whatever we expect, we think will happen in good terms with OMSA will happen. Sir, we have 15 countries here to pay homage to you and to witness your decoration as OMSA Patron,” Abdullahi said.