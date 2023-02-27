Akitu wins presidential vote in Akwa Ibom

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the presidential election in Akwa Ibom state having polled 214,012 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Party who polled 160,620 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 132,683 votes.

The State collation officer, Emmanuel Adigio made the announcement on Monday in Uyo, the state capital.

Read also: Lagos APC bets a losing hand on thugs as an electoral strategy

Adigio is Vice Chancellor of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Atiku’s victory is a big win for Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel who Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The former Vice President secured 214,012 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled 160,620 votes.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, won 132,683 votes.