Akeredolu sponsors CAC registrations of 1000 businesses to promote entrepreneurship

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved business support for striving small businesses within the state to improve their business Legal identity and compliance as well as provide their businesses with proper structure by sponsoring the registration of 1000 startups with the corporate affairs commission (CAC), in his bid to promote entrepreneurs in the state.

This was made known by the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA), Summy Smart Francis, in a statement. According to Francis, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Akeredolu gave the approval in a closed door meeting with the CEO of ONDEA.

During the closed door session with the Governor, the agency CEO highlighted that the major challenges stopping entrepreneurs from accessing grants, loans and other forms of financial help for their business are two fold which includes lack of knowledge and lack of proper business structure.

According to him, entrepreneurs across the state have ample access to this opportunity. He disclosed that more information on how to benefit will be made available on the agency’s official website (www.ondea.ng). “As a result of these factors, a lot of small businesses have remained grounded and are unable to look beyond the government for help,” Francis stated.

Francis said the approval is in line with the governor’s administration mandate to create massive jobs through entrepreneurship. “It is important that the government supports as many small businesses as possible even as ONDEA continues to equip them with knowledge and skill sets to build and scale their businesses sustainably,” he stated.