Akeredolu signs creation of LCDAs bill into law in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

According to Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Akure, the bill was presented to Akeredolu for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, during a brief ceremony.

The statement reads further: the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prince Abayomi Babatunde Akinruntan; Majority Leader, Hon. Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi; and the Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Otunba Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju were also present.

“With the Governor’s assent, the bill, which the state House of Assembly had already passed, now possesses the legal backing for creating the LCDAs in Ondo State.

“Establishing these LCDAs marks a substantial step towards fulfilling Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the people’s aspirations for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims to bring governance closer to the people, resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State.”