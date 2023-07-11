Akeredolu is not incapacitated, says Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government has debunked a report credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is in a state of extreme incapacity, and hospitalised.

Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling APC, on Monday in a meeting between the national leadership of the party and APC state chairmen in Abuja, declared that the ailing Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was incapacitated and currently hospitalised overseas.

According to Adamu, while addressing the APC state chairmen said; “In the same vein, we regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the governor of Ondo State, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

But the Ondo State government through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Akure said the report is a bore tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.

The statement said the Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, who attended the meeting, has debunked the report as untrue and totally disconnected from the statement of the Chairman at the event.

“The National Chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

“It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for a reporter to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news. At no time did the Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity”. He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore this news as the contents therein exist in the realm of the imagination of workers of iniquity. Mr. Governor is not incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so,” the statement said.

While the acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa urged the general public, to as usual, ignore these unfortunate lies and subterfuge as the antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement he personally made available said; “We assure you that we will not allow this to derail the focus and developmental policies of our administration which Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has consistently pursued in the last six and a half years. Although, some of the commentators expressed genuine concerns as stakeholders based on the provisions of the Constitution. Such constructive expressions are noted by the government. This is not to say that we have been hitherto oblivious of the dictates of the law.

“You are well aware of the message of Mr Governor to the people of Ondo State in which he thanked the people of Ondo State and other critical stakeholders for their support and loyalty to the State Government. Mr Governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the State, across board.

“He is in high spirit, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors. I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, 9th July, 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away.

“I like to also join Mr Governor to express our profound appreciation to you all for your unending show of love, solidarity and prayers for the number one citizen of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, who is always leading from the front and making life more meaningful to our people. We should remain in this attitude of prayers and solidarity for the good of ourselves, Mr Governor and the State at large.”