Akeredolu appoints perm secs, tutors-general, others in Ondo

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of 19 permanent secretaries, three tutors-general and the state statistician-general.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Monday by Richard Olatunde, chief press secretary to Governor Akeredolu.

According to him, the newly appointed permanent secretaries are E.T Ogunmola, Ekpobomini B. Jide, A. Akinnagbe, J.M Dele-Adesanmi, R.O Dare- Atunse (Mrs), A.J Adeyemo, O.A Akinseloyin, O.J Afolabi, O.S Akingbasote, O. F Akinmoye, T.O Adeyemi (Mrs), M.A Oshodi, F.B Aladenola (Mrs), S. Akintomide, J. Fayehun (Mrs), F. A Akanbiemu, O. Amuda (Mrs), and Tosin Adekugbe.

Similarly, Abiodun Akintade has been appointed as permanent secretary in the Local Government Service (Central) while R.O Agunbiade has been appointed statistician-general.

The appointed tutors-general for the teaching service are Abiodun Emmanuel Akinfemisoye (Central), Ilesanmi Naphis Irinyemi (South), and Olu Bolanle Obameso (North).

Akeredolu said the newly appointed permanent secretaries, tutors-general and statistician-general would be sworn in on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) by 1 pm.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Akeredolu urged them to see their new positions as a challenge to work more and rededicate themselves to the service of the state.