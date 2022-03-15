Akande-Sadipe debunks defection rumour

Lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has debunked claims in some quarters that she is set to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Akande-Sadipe was reacting to a viral social Media post in which a member of PDP, (names withheld) posted her picture with the text “Congratulations to Oyo PDP as Tolu Sadipe, the Lawmaker representing Oluyole federal Constituency at the House of Representatives is soon to land in our party. Full details later”.

In a press release made available to journalists in Ibadan, on Tuesday, the Lawmaker said the purported claim is false.

Read also: Reps make U-turn, reconsider rejected pro-women bills

“I appreciate the support and concern of my people. Such a claim is very laughable.

The mud slinging has started. Cheap media trick. I am sure nobody is falling for this.

I am the APC Rep. from Oluyole in the House of Representatives for Oluyole, and as my people wish 2 terms in a row. I am committed to the development of Oluyole.

Please tell those looking in from outside, to do better than this, let’s contest on real issues and performance not falsehood”, she said.

She added, “I take this opportunity to thank the people of Oluyole, for choosing me to serve and I reiterate my commitment to continue to serve Oluyole diligently as I have always done. God bless us all”.