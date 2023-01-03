Ajia urges Nigerians to unite, rescue economy from collapse

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has urged Nigerians to unite and work towards revamping the nation’s economy, as “better days are ahead in 2023.”

Ajia said he was confident that the new year would present hope and possibilities.

The politician, who stated this in a statement issued by his media team and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday, commended Nigerians’ patriotism and perseverance in spite of the challenges confronting them, saying, “It can only get better with time and prayers.”

While congratulating Nigerians for the successful transition to the new year – 2023, Ajia said: “I send my special greetings to families, friends and every Nigerian that is fortunate to witness the New Year, 2023.

“As we enter the New Year, let us continue working to rebuild our economy, secure our country as well as protect Nigeria’s democracy.”

The House Reps candidate stressed the need for Nigerians to come together to overcome the present challenges facing the nation, adding that, getting out of it has become a collective responsibility for every citizen. He added that 2022 was a survival year for every Nigerian, due to the failure of the government to address several challenges confronting the nation which has further make lives more difficult for the people.

The retired security expert pledges commitment ‎to continue to strive for the well-being of Kwarans and more importantly his constituents in Asa and Ilorin West local governments.

Ajia, who advised Nigerians to go and get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to enable them participate in the process of rescuing Nigeria from bad governance through participatory elections, noted: “There is no gainsaying that the citizens deserve more than what they are currently getting from the government.”

“It is important to support the PDP in its efforts to salvage the country from the APC government and reposition the country on the path of growth and development.

“Our party, the PDP has put forward credible candidates with the needed experiences and expertise to revive the country’s economy”, he said.