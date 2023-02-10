Ajia rolls out millions of naira empowerment tools for Kwara youths

The House of Representatives’ Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Asa/Ilorin-West Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has empowered several young people in Magaji Ngeri Constituency of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State with millions of naira worth tools, declaring that his intention was to make the beneficiaries self-reliant.

Speaking on the sidelines of the empowerment programme, the House of Representatives’ hopeful explained that his gesture was in line with his commitment towards youth empowerment and development.

Ajia, a philanthropist and founder of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation recalled that he undertook similar empowerment for PDP Youth Constituency in Asa and Ilorin-West local governments a few weeks ago.

Items distributed include freezer, sewing machines, pumping machines, generators, laptops while some women received cash gift.

Ajia, who bared his mind on the state of the economy, said the rationale behind his empowerment scheme was to push people out of the excruciating economic situation foisted on them arising from unfavourable economic policies.

He observed that the time is ripe for well-meaning Nigerians to chase APC out of power owing to its lack of idea of governance, assuring that the PDP was poised to restore the country to its past glory.

“This is an indication that we have passion and to show that we share the pains Nigerians are going through at this moment.

“Today, we are feeling the highest pains we have never seen in this country. Nobody brought this kind of pains to Nigeria rather than APC, and we are saying the PDP as a party has all what it takes to take Nigeria out of the problems we have today.

“From day one they came into power, it became crystal clear that they don’t have the idea; they have nothing tangible to be in power.

“We are talking about naira redesign. It supposed to be a good policy and of security benefits but because the government in power is bereft of idea, they have no capacity to manage anything today; it has turned to woe for the citizenry.

“Look at sufferings Nigerians are going through. People here today have no one naira in their pocket, they have money in their bank accounts but cannot withdraw it. They can’t travel from one place to another. So, this is the kind of pains APC has caused, and for some of us we feel so emotional and sad sometimes. When we see APC still going round campaigning and asking people to vote for them, for God sake, there should be some level of morality in this country.

“They have exposed the people of this country to unwarranted hardship; the populace is suffering. Nothing is working and they are still going round campaigning.

“Today, we have two Presidents in Nigeria. President Buhari is in the Vila, Nasir El-Rufai is in Kaduna giving counter instructions against the President. We have never had it bad in Nigeria like this.

“He is now inciting the entire Nigerians even against his own party members. This shows that APC is never a political party but an unhealthy association of people who had just come to accumulate wealth and gain power. They have nothing to offer the people.

“I am urging Nigerians that it is time for us to rescue our country and the only party that can do it is PDP.

“We should be united. It is not just about complaining but we must come out en mass on February 25th and vote for Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of PDP. In Kwara that we are, we must vote for our Kwara Central Candidate, Bolaji Abdullahi, and of course all the PDP candidates because that is the only way we can rescue Nigeria,” Ajia said.

In their submissions, Mohammed Nuru Magaji, Kamaldeen, Baba Agaka, Aminat Alade Okin and others who spoke, lauded Ajia’s kind gesture and prayed for his victory in the coming polls.

“May God continue to replenish your pocket. This shows you are readily prepared to serve people,” they said.

They, however, urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the items, while advising young people in the constituency to vote wisely.