Ajagba knocks out Goodall to retain heavyweight title

Nigerian boxer Efe Ajagba knocked out heavyweight rival Joe Goodall inside four rounds on Saturday night to defend his Heavyweight title and avenge his defeat at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Nigerian extended his professional record to 19-1 as referee Tony Weeks halted the fight just under a minute into the fourth round, handing Goodall the second loss of his career but first inside the distance.

Ajagba celebrated his 14th knockout victory as a pro and revenge on Goodall, nine years after he had lost to the Australian via a split decision in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old rocked Goodall early in the fourth round with a right hand and a subsequent flurry of punches forced Weeks to step in.

Ajagba’s dominant win could push him closer to a shot at one of the heavyweight titles.

The Nigerian boxer has won his last four bouts since losing to Frank Sanchez via unanimous decision in October 2021 on the undercard of Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III.