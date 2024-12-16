Aiyedatiwa moves to prioritise health, education in Ondo

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that his Administration will continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to excellence in health and education, noting that the two sectors are fundamental to sustainable development in the State.

According to him, health and education are two pillars that will always be prioritized by my administration because they are fundamental to sustainable development.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who stated this during the 6th Convocation ceremony of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), said his administration had committed N1 billion towards the construction of the University’s Senate Building, hailed the institution on the strides achieved within a decade.

Represented by Olawunmi Ilawole, his Special Adviser, Aiyedatiwa said, “With today’s convocation, UNIMED has produced three sets of medical doctors and dentists in less than 10 years of existence, a remarkable feat in Nigeria’s history. UNIMED has also produced four sets of Nurses; four sets of physiotherapists, two sets of Medical Laboratory Scientists, and six sets of graduates of health sciences.

“Each graduate has not only completed an academic journey but is now part of the pioneering spirit that this institution has been known for since its establishment. For many of you in professional courses, I am aware that you have had to take your professional examinations along the way to get to this point of graduation.

“I have been reliably informed that UNIMED has consistently recorded 100 per cent in all professional examinations conducted by Regulatory Councils, including Nursing, Medical Laboratory Sciences and Community Health over the years.

“I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of this university and without any doubt, UNIMED is our pride in Ondo State and the institution has given us a great place of pride in the Nigerian health and education landscape.”

