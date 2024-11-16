Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi win polling units

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (APC) have won their separate polling units in Obenla, Ilaje Local Government Area and Apoi, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area, respectively.

While Lucky Aiyedatiwa polled 128 votes at his Polling Unit at Ugbo Ward 4, Obenla in Ilaje Local Government Area of the State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored three votes.

At Apoi, Ward 11, Polling Unit 004 at RCM, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) recorded 194 votes, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also polled only three votes.

