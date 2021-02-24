Aisha Secrets is helping young Nigerians find their feet – Founder

Entrepreneur and founder of Aisha Secrets, Aisha Tolu Idris, says her company’s job creation scheme is helping to provide a means of livelihood for many unemployed young Nigerians through trainings.

According to her, the company is ready to do more in 2021 to help different categories of Nigerians find a means of sustenance.

The job creation scheme, she says, was initiated in 2017 to develop and train people on what they can do for themselves, and then the company finds some partners who can donate starter pack materials to the trainees.

“In our today’s society, finding white collar jobs is a big task. So, we encourage our trainees to be serious in their trainings,” she says.

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University graduate says she is fulfilled developing people to realise their potentials.

“I have always wished to impact lives in the society. I am happy that dream is being fulfilled,” she says.

Aisha Tolu Idris advises that people should follow their leadings and not try to live another person’s dream.

“With that, you can be passionate about doing what you love,” she says.

The Aisha Secrets founder says she has helped a good number of people, including her school mates, achieve their dreams.

“Because everyone wants to identify with success, wherever you are, try to be successful. Work legitimately and make it, then people will run to you to identify with the success,” she counsels.

Looking into the future, she sees herself being one of the top-rated CEOs in the world, and she is not relenting.