Aisha Buhari storms APC secretariat, seeks support for women

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, on Monday evening stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet behind closed doors with the Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee of the party.

In company with Pauline Tallen, minister of women affairs, the president’s wife told journalists that she was at the Buhari House (APC National Secretariat) to seek support for women aspiring for various positions.

She said: “We are here to congratulate the party chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they are doing and to also seek support for women, they should not be forgotten.”

Also speaking Tallen concurred that the nation’s first lady was at the APC headquarters to congratulate the national chairman, Adamu solicit support for women ahead of the party’s primary election.

“The first lady is here with her team to congratulate the national chairman for the opportunity God has given him and to thank him for the good work he has started doing and finally not to forget women in all elective positions,” she said.

Earlier before receiving Buhari’s wife, the APC National Chairman had inaugurated the Ekiti governorship campaign council chaired by Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu.

Read also: Osinbajo says APC is poised to win back Rivers along with the centre

The 61-member committee has Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the senate as vice chairman; governors Rotmi Akeredolu; Inuwa Yahaya; Mohammed Abubakar-Badaru; Simon Lalong; Hope Uzodinma and Ben Ayade of Ondo, Gombe, Jigawa, Plateau, Imo and Cross River as members.

In his remarks, Adamu gave the campaign a matching order the campaign the matching order to secure victory for the party, stressing that the election was the first in his dispensation and the party has to win.

“We don’t take that for granted. We are going to work as hard as we can to ensure that we deliver our gubernatorial candidate as the next governor of Ekiti State.

“As we inaugurate this Committee, I have one thing in the marching order of this party and that is don’t come home crying, don’t come home crying. If there’s crying, let them go let them go and cry for their principals, not us.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is at the beginning of his trip out of the presidential villa. He made no secret of it. He’s a man of honour, he seeks no extension, he made it public in this very hall that used to be our NEC hall,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Bagudu assured the party that they would carry out the assignment with all diligence to bring back victory for the party and urged members to make every sacrifice for realisation of the task ahead of them.

“Chairman on behalf of all of us, I wish to thank you and appreciate our party for giving us the honour to serve as members of the 2022 Ekiti gubernatorial Campaign Council. You have said it already that this is the first under your able leadership and because it is a first, it will form a memory of what happened in the last four years, because four years, four years ago, we also had gubernatorial election in Ekiti state and I was privileged and honored to serve as chairman.

“But then, but then we were opposition in Ekiti, not in government. And then also it was our first test in 2019. And equally, we were in transition between the primaries that took place and former Chairman John Odigie Oyegun and the election took place under the former chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomole. And everyone did his very best to support us to support the committee and the committee members did well and I believe we can be no different this time around,”he said.