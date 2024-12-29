Aisha Buhari, governors, and global delegates grace 2024 Calabar carnival

The wife of the immediate past president of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and her children, along with the governors of Kwara and Kogi, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq and Ahmed Usman Ododo, as well as representatives from the European Union and the United Nations, were among the many dignitaries who graced the 2024 Carnival Calabar.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the Millennium Park in Calabar, the Cross River capital, Cross River State Governor Prince Bassey Otu affirmed that this year’s theme, “Our Shared Prosperity,” remains internationally engaging, considering the global audience in attendance at the event.

“The theme of this year is ‘Our Shared Prosperity.’ That shared prosperity is internationally engaging because we have a global audience right here; we have people from all continents of the world right here.

“There is a need to build economic, social, and cultural prosperity into what we are doing for our people to share,” Otu said.

The governor used the event to applaud the initiators of Carnival Calabar: former Governor Donald Duke, as well as former governors Liyel Imoke and Prof. Ben Ayade, who took over subsequently and sustained the event, introducing more participating and non-participating bands into the carnival, which is in its second decade, having been birthed in 2004.

He assured that his administration would continue to build and add value to the event, informing that in the coming year, a Diaspora band would be introduced.

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, on his part, lauded the present administration of Prince Bassey Otu for sustaining and adding more creativity and style to the event.

According to AbdulRasaq, the event puts Nigeria on the map as it is a global event and improves the state’s internally generated revenue.

“This program puts Nigeria on the map because it is a global event. What we don’t realize is the improved internally generated revenue of the state. If I look at it from the economic angle, not just the cultural angle, you see people talking about spending December in Lagos, but this is here to stay.

“Hopefully, next year, people will need to spend some days in Calabar before going back to Lagos; that is the joy of it all,” the Kwara governor assured.

The governor of Kogi State, on his part, lauded the leadership of Governor Otu, which he said was evident in the energy and commitment displayed by participants and residents of the state.

The revellers, including the competing and non-competing bands, immediately after the flag-off, took to the 12-kilometre carnival route to entertain watchers while interpreting the theme at the various adjudication points.

The Chairman of the Carnival Commission, Mr. Gab Onah, acknowledged the contributions of the sponsors of this year’s edition, including Afrexim Bank, MTN, Zenith Bank, Arise, International Energy Insurance Company, DSTV, and First Bank, among others.

