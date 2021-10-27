Airlines accused of admitting unauthorised persons into cockpit

Airlines have been accused of admitting authorised persons into its cockpit, as against international civil regulations.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) has therefore warned airline operators and flight crew to detest from admitting unauthorised persons into the cockpit during all phases of flight operations.

In a circular addressed to airline operators in Nigeria, signed by Musa Nuhu, the director-general, NCAA stated that it has been brought to the notice of the authority of a worrisome development in which passengers are admitted into the flight deck (cockpit), especially on commercial air transport flights.

“Aircraft flight decks are designated as a safe working environment and the presence of unauthorised persons is both a distraction to safe flight operations and a potential security risk. In addition it is a violation to Nig.CARs8.5.1.12 and 8.5.1.13.

“All operators and flight crew are hereby warned to detest from admitting unauthorised persons into the cockpit during all phases of flight operations with immediate effect,” Nuhu said.

He stressed that any violation or non-compliance with the directive will result in the imposition of applicable sanctions under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations on both the operator and the flight crew.