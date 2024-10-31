Airfares jump 250% in 12 months amid Christmas bookings

. ..Demand for road trips rising

Christmas bookings from Nigerians from various parts of the world have begun amid 250 percent rise in airfares in 12 months.

Outbound and inbound one-way economy class tickets from Lagos to Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Asaba, which sold for an average of N100,000 by this time in 2023, now go for an average of N350,000, showing a 250 percent increase over the period.

For some domestic airlines, one-way economy class tickets from Lagos to frequently flown destinations have risen from N80, 000 to N150, 000 – N400, 000, showing an increase of 87.5 percent – 400 percent increase over the period.

On the average, domestic airfares have risen by 245 percent -250 percent over the 12-month period, according to BusinessDay’s analysis of airfares of major domestic airlines.

According to the recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) transportation report, domestic airfares rose by 57.81 percent from N79, 013.48 in September 2023 to N124,693.40 in September 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the fares rose by 0.80 percent in September 2024 from N123,700.14 in August.

As a result, demand for road transport tickets is rising as passengers rethink their options owing to high airfares.

Families and individuals that would have travelled by air have quickly switched their mode of transport, some opting for bus and car charter services as a result of the high cost of air fares.

“We have seen an increase in hire and charter services for Christmas unlike last year. As I speak to you, 30 percent of our fleet have already been booked for charter and hire, especially by families and groups looking to travel,” Kelechi Korieocha, co-founder, PKO Transport and Logistics Company.

According to Korieocha, most of those who called the company for charter services lamented how the cost of air fares forced them to take the option of travelling by road.

“These persons or families still want that executive treatment they enjoy when they board airplanes. So, they often request we give them our new and modern Siennas at extra costs and sometimes select the preferred drivers they want.

“Indeed, the air travel market is coming to us and we are happy about it. It means more patronage for us. By this time last year, we were not getting many requests for bookings like we have seen this year. By this time next month, (November) most of our vehicles may have been booked for Christmas,” he further said.

Why airfares are rising

Stakeholders have blamed the increase in air fares on the scarcity of aircraft.

In the last few months, only a few planes have had to feed several passengers on domestic routes as Nigerian airlines struggle with fleet reduction due to high cost of maintenance.

Airlines that have sent their aircraft on maintenance are unable to return them as a result of the skyrocketing costs.

Others have been forced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ground their aircraft for their inability to send them for maintenance, BusinessDay’s checks show.

Data obtained by BusinessDay from NCAA showed that 13 domestic airlines operating in Nigeria together operate a total of 91 aircraft. This data includes aircraft that have gone on maintenance.

Sources close to the NCAA told BusinessDay that apart from Dana Air that has been grounded, over half of the 91 aircraft have gone on maintenance, putting a strain on the few operating aircraft. Currently all scheduled airlines put together are not more than 40 operating airplanes.

The development has seen airlines increase fares across destinations, with demand continuing to exceed supply.

“I have a family of seven and we would always book flights to travel. Last year, return tickets for all seven of us cost N1.7 million. This year, the cheapest we are getting to Anambra is almost N4 million,” Patrick Nwachukwu, a businessman, said.

According to Nwachukwu, he has decided to hire a Sienna from a transport company for the trip, noting that a return trip on a Sienna would cost about N500, 000, which is 13 percent the cost of airfares for his family.

Sarah Wilson, a final year student in the University of Uyo, told BusinessDay that she would have to switch from air travel to road following the cost of fares.

“If I would travel home for Christmas this year, I plan to go by road and when school resumes and the cost of air fares remain expensive, I would just have to travel by road because my parents can no longer afford the cost of a return air ticket,” Wilson said.

Fidelis Ozomaduka, a businessman who always travels by air for Christmas celebrations, told BusinessDay that airfares will surely increase as Yuletide is around the corner, and he is uncertain if he will travel by air this time due to the high fares.

“Tickets from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Uyo and Enugu, the most frequently visited destinations during Christmas, have already risen by almost 200 percent,” Ndukwe Ginika Ogechi, CEO Geena Travels And Tours Ltd, told BusinessDay.

“Ticket prices have been high for some time now because of scarcity of aircraft, but there has also been sharp rises in air fares during the Christmas season,” Ogechi said.

She hinted that although people are already booking for Christmas, there has been a reduction in Christmas rush that used to happen before.

“I notice that people have been booking tickets already for Christmas, but flight bookings have been a bit slow compared to other years. I know this is because people that could afford the fares can no longer afford to buy these tickets,” she said.

To hire a 14-seat hiace bus costs about N581,550 – N600,000 from Lagos to South-East and South-South. This is equivalent to the cost of travel for just two people by air.

Ikenna Udo, a Sienna bus driver who operates at Anambra City Transport Company, told BusinessDay that there are several people who have already booked for the festive period.

“The cost of transportation from Lagos to any state in the South East is from N30,000 to N35,000 per person.

“We are still charging the normal price for bus tickets even if the bookings fall within the festive season. As from December 1, the prices will go up,” he said.

