Airbnb commitment to inclusive tourism VELMA CORCORAN strengthens

In 2007, a pioneering spirit ignited in San Francisco when two hosts welcomed three guests, birthing Airbnb. Today, this online platform seamlessly connects 5 million hosts with 1.5 billion guests globally. Africa has witnessed phenomenal growth, with guest numbers soaring 5,000% since 2012, reaching 1.2 million in 2017. Local hosts earned an impressive $413 million, while listings surged from 62,000 to 100,000. Airbnb’s commitment to Africa deepened with a $500,000 pledge supporting inclusive tourism. This strategic investment empowers governments, hosts and communities, fostering economic growth. Velma Corcoran, Airbnb’s Middle East and Africa lead, firmly believes in the continent’s potential for inclusive growth, entrepreneurship and revolutionized travel. With Airbnb’s innovative spirit and dedication, African communities are poised for transformation. This synergy promises to unlock new opportunities, promote cultural exchange and drive sustainable development, redefining the continent’s tourism landscape.

What have been the important takeaways for Airbnb in Africa? What works and what doesn’t work?

Some of the key learnings are that People are more flexible about where and when they can travel, taking longer trips than ever before, and looking to explore corners of their own backyards rather than head overseas. It was this learning that prompted the launch of the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, a skills development program predominantly targeted at women and youth in township and rural communities who are interested in tourism.

It’s been incredibly successful in Africa, and while it’s still relatively new, our plan is to expand on our current partnerships with tourism organizations across the continent so we can continue to scale the programme. Since launching, we’ve trained more than 500 entrepreneurs in townships and rural areas in South Africa and Kenya.

Are you making any changes based on what you’ve learned?

What we’ve learnt from the past few years, is that anyone can work from, and live anywhere. Flexibility is a trend that is now instilled in day-today life, and it’s no different when it comes to travel. One in five guests globally reported using Airbnb to work remotely while travelling in 2023 – a trend that has continued in the first half of 2024, with long term stays more than doubling in size from two years ago. In Cape Town, bookings for international solo travel for longer stays in the first half of 2023 grew by about 55% compared to the same time in 2019, highlighting the demand in South Africa.

What does glocalization mean for a company like Airbnb, which relies on its glocal network and scale?

Airbnb is more than convenience, affordability and just finding a place to stay when you want to get away. It’s a home away from home – an experience and culture-driven platform that encourages relationships between Hosts, the community and guests. People are looking for connections and authentic experiences more than ever and it’s something we’re well placed to offer. We have a global technology platform that makes it easier and safer than ever to become a tourism entrepreneur, but the experiences and stays Hosts are offering are inherently local. It’s why there’s a magic that comes from travelling on Airbnb and staying in someone’s home, in the place they love.

How do you think the future of home-sharing should evolve?

People are blending life with travel. We think more cities and countries will compete to attract remote workers, and it will lead to a redistribution of where people travel and live. More countries are adapting their visa and tax rules to make it easier for digital nomads to live and work in their country and we’re excited about the opportunity Africa has to capitalise on this trend with the introduction of remote working visas.

How big is the market for accommodation booking in Africa?

Africa is a land of opportunity, and in many places tourism is still in its infancy. As infrastructure across the continent continues to improve, we would expect destinations to become more appealing to a wider audience. There is so much to see in Africa, and it’s just a matter of time before it becomes accessible for the majority of travellers.

How would you describe Airbnb’s relationship to cities as tourism changes on the continent?

Airbnb is helping disperse tourism and is especially creating new economic opportunities for Hosts in rural areas. As part of our commitment to help redistribute where people are travelling to – seeking to avoid guests concentrating in the same handful of cities as before – we are continuing to work in partnership with destination marketing organisations to promote and disperse tourism to the places that most want it, spreading benefits across the region.

What’s your assessment of Airbnb’s performance in Africa?

Airbnb is constantly innovating and it’s that focus that’s meant we’re in a stronger position now than prior to the pandemic. We’ve been able to adapt to the new changes within the tourism industry, and have created a unique offering that focuses on championing tourism entrepreneurs and contributing to inclusivity. We’re incredibly excited about the long-term opportunities in Africa.

Why do you think local and international travellers have a preference to use the platform instead of hotels?

Hotels and short term rentals appeal to different types of travellers, and in fact, we have hotels as part of the Airbnb platform for that very reason. We know that people are looking for authentic and local travel experiences, which is one of the reasons why so many love using Airbnb. When you book on the platform, you’re supporting local hosts, and the communities they call home, whether that’s the local restaurant or a small business down the street. Guests on Airbnb often feel like they are at home and experience a sense of belonging in the homes and local communities that they are visiting.

What has Airbnb really done that’s innovative?

The way we travel today has changed and Airbnb continues to innovate to offer new ways for people to search, stay and earn on the platform. We know that people are more flexible about where and when they can travel, so we’ve created a new way to search, to help our guests discover millions of unique homes and new communities they never knew existed – our ‘I’m Flexible’ allows people to search by type of accommodation rather than where they are going; and ‘Categories’ offers guests an abundance of homes to choose from based on their style, location, or proximity to travel activity. We want to guide people to less visited locations, whether that be in their own backyard, or on the other side of the world.

Are there a new slate of product offerings that you have initiated?

Airbnb continues to launch new products and features as we look to stay up to date with the changing travel trends and regulations across the globe. Last year, we released 150 upgrades to improve every aspect of the Airbnb service, and this year we have continued to innovate, introducing Airbnb Categories so that millions of people could discover homes they never knew existed, and Airbnb Setup, to make it easy for millions of people to Airbnb their home. We’re also providing even more AirCover for Hosts.

What have you learned from the process of managing Airbnb in Africa?

The power of community, and that Africa still has so much to offer the world, from amazing stays to incredible local experiences, but that if you go into many rural and township communities, people are struggling with market access. There are systemic barriers in place, for example, a lack of connectivity, and it is up to us to help break these down.

What difference do you intend to make in driving Airbnb’s brand-first philosophy?

We want to continue to help more people to become tourism entrepreneurs by creating economic opportunities for themselves and their communities. The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy started as a South African initiative but today has global reach. In 2020, the World Tourism Alliance recognised the Academy as a Best Practice in Poverty Alleviation Through Tourism, which is a great endorsement for Airbnb as a brand that understands the importance of supporting the next generation of tourism entrepreneurs.

What is the vision for Airbnb in Africa?

Tourism in Africa is moving in the right direction. We’re continuing to invest in the people and communities that bring incredible tourism experiences to life. The Entrepreneurship Academy is one part of Airbnb’s broader inclusive tourism commitment in South Africa – a threepart pledge that aims to tackle digital and financial access, and support Academy graduates who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

