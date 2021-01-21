Air Peace resumes Dubai flight February 5, increases frequencies to Enugu

Air Peace has announced the resumption of flights into Dubai via Sharjah on February 5, 2021. This is as the airline has also increased its flight frequency to and from Enugu.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, revealed this in a media statement released on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

He stated that the Dubai via Sharjah service will be operated once a week.

“We are delighted to announce that we shall be resuming flights to Dubai via Sharjah on February 5, and passengers can start booking on the website or the mobile app. Lagos-Dubai will operate on Fridays while Dubai-Lagos will be on Saturdays,” Olisa said. He added that the flight frequency will be increased subsequently depending on observed passenger traffic.

“We urge our esteemed passengers to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols guiding international air travel”, the Spokesperson stressed.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has also disclosed that it now operates additional flights into Enugu, as Olisa hinted that “these new flights are in response to popular demand and a reflection of our resolve to reduce the air transportation burden of Nigerians”.

It can be recalled that Air Peace launched its second international route-South Africa- in December 2020 and has other international destinations in the offing, such as Mumbai-India, Guangzhou-China, Houston-US and London.