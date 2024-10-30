Aigbogun calls for increased funding to strengthen FRSC’s service delivery

FRSC

Frank Aigbogun, Publisher and CEO of BusinessDay, has called on the federal government to increase funding for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to support the implementation of the safe roads initiative across Nigeria.

Aigbogun made the appeal during a breakfast and town hall meeting organised by BusinessDay Media in collaboration with the FRSC on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He emphasised that enhanced financial support for the FRSC is critical to advancing road safety measures, reducing accident rates, and ensuring safer travel for Nigerians.

In his words “Our lawmakers and those controlling public resources must recognise the value of funding organisations like the FRSC, whose work directly impacts commuter’s safety,”

“The FRSC’s role in safeguarding lives on our highways cannot be understated,” Aigbogun stated.

He highlighted that with adequate funding, the FRSC could invest in modern equipment, expand training programmes for personnel, and strengthen public awareness campaigns, ultimately contributing to a more secure and efficient road transportation system.

The BusinessDay publisher lauded the FRSC’s dedication to public engagement, calling it “a noble and commendable effort” to build trust with the public.

“By joining us today, the Federal Road Safety Corps demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability, setting an example for other government agencies to follow,” he added.

“Where would we be without organisations like the FRSC? Their work makes a profound difference on our roads every day,” he said.

The event, themed, ‘Smart Road Infrastructure and Commuters’ Rights to Safe Journeys,’ convened the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) alongside other key stakeholders, all dedicated to advancing safer roadways and protecting the rights of commuters.

Share