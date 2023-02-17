AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation opens applications for 2023 leaders programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has opened applications for the 2023 class of its AIG public leaders programme, offered in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

The public leaders programme is designed to equip senior public sector leaders with the skills and tools they need to be effective in their roles and to tackle the problems presented by today’s complex and fast changing world.

Speaking about the programme, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation, said, “We believe that an efficient public sector is essential for national development and so we are committed to building the capacity of the public sector workforce to drive sustainable change for the benefit of the people. We are pleased to announce the third class of this programme and are very proud of the positive impact previous programme participants are having across their various organisations..”

The Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, Professor Ngaire Woods said, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation by bringing our Public Leaders Programme to Nigeria for a third time. It has been inspiring to see the real-world impact that participants are having as a result of their hard work on the programme. Through the programme we aim to work together to build a culture of excellence and integrity, as these dynamic public sector leaders steer their departments and organisations through the challenges of an increasingly complex world.”

Read also: Kano Electric posts N5.5bn earnings, targets 70% increase in market remittance

A critical part of the programme curriculum is the capstone project, which gives programme participants the opportunity to use the learnings gained on the programme to develop and implement a practical reform project in their various organisations. Programme alumni have successfully implemented projects that have improved productivity and efficiency and resulted in improved outcomes for the public. 2021/2022 AIG Public Leaders Programme alumnus Olubusola Olatunji, who is a deputy director of Physical Planning, Research and Statistics at the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, successfully digitalised and archived the approval records and application files on all Planning Permits granted by Lagos State, thereby safeguarding the physical loss of records, ensuring availability of available data and improve the turn-around time and efficiency level on data retrieval. Speaking about her experience with the programme she said, “ The programme was different from any other programme I have been a part of. I got the opportunity to learn from industry leaders across various sectors and I got the chance to meet and exchange ideas with public sector workers all around Nigeria. It was an immersive experience that improved my work processes.”

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation will award scholarships to eligible African public servants who are successful in the application process. Applicants are required to be working in the public sector in Africa, with a minimum of seven years of active service, be at grade levels 12-17, and be aged between 35-50 years old at the time of application.