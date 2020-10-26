Aide drums support for Ishaku’s government

Senior Special Assistant to to the Governor of Taraba state Darius Ishaku, Tenimu Gambo has called for continued support and prayers for the Governor in his quest to deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Gambo who made the call in Takum the home town of the governor, during a meeting she organized to intimate her people of her new appointment said that every individual and leader needs the support of his people to succeed, hence the need for the call.

While appreciating Victor Kona, the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for influencing her appointment Gambo said she initiated the gathering to familiarise herself with the people and seek their prayers and support to enable her to succeed in her new assignment.

READ ALSO: Buhari to speak on Lekki shooting after investigation— Youth Minister

According to her, the Governor has many good policies and programmes on ground, adding that he needs people’s support to actualise them.

“I want to thank you for the support accorded me since my appointment as SSA, and like your son, I promise that I will not disappoint you, by God’s grace.

“I will continue to do my best for the development of the local government, Taraba state and the country at large. When am assigned a portfolio I will still come and inform you.

“I must tell you that Governor Ishaku has many good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state. He, therefore, needs your support to actualise those policies and programmes”, Gambo said.