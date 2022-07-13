A’Ibom plans law to boost water supply, sanitation

The Akwa Ibom government is considering a law to boost water supply, sanitation, nutrition and hygiene among the residents of the state.

Ini Ememobong, the commissioner for information and strategy, who made this known while briefing reporters at the end of the state executive council meeting in Uyo, said the draft policy on the law has been “referred to the attorney-general for vetting.”

Ememobong, who did not give further details of the bill, also disclosed that the World Bank-assisted erosion control on IBB Avenue, a major road in Uyo, which is currently under construction, would be completed in September 2022.

Similarly, he told reporters that the flood at IBB Avenue, the state secretariat, and its environs has been safely evacuated and free flow of traffic has been restored while approval was given by the state executive council “for an immediate intervention and permanent solution to the erosion problems in Mkpok area in Eket local government area of the state.”

A road in the area was reportedly cut off following a downpour which also affected many houses in that vicinity.

The commissioner said the ministry of environment and solid minerals was directed “to commence work immediately,” on the affected road.

According to him, a report on the ongoing construction of an Apron and new terminal building at the Akwa Ibom airport was presented to the council. He assured that the project would be commissioned before the end of this year.

The council which was presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel also received a report on food availability and security in the state with an urgent need for “increased crop production,” the commissioner said.