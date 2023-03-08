Ahiwe has the experience to turn Abia around quickly, Ex-deputy speaker, Azubuike, says

Spokesperson of the Okechinyere Abia Campaign Council of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Uzo Azubuike has asked Ndi Abia to vote massively for Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor on Saturday.

Azubuike said: “Okey Ahiwe is the one who would get Abia working quickly and efficiently.”

A former Abia State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Azubuike, added, “Ahiwe knows what to do. He would not waste our time learning how government works.

“Let us end the confusion about Peter Obi and the governorship election. Obi is not a candidate. Obi’s qualities belong to him; nobody can pretend he will confer them on a candidate in Abia State.

“Alex Otti is not Peter Obi and cannot be Peter Obi. He should quit to pretend the same way.”

According to him, “Chief Ahiwe has qualities he is bringing to the table when elected governor. He has public and private sector experience, knows the issues, would not make the mistakes of a neophyte in government, and is accessible and offers listening ears to people.

“Ndi Abia will have in Chief Ahiwe of PDP the best option in the parade of candidates for the election.”

Azubuike explained that Ndi Abia played national politics in the presidential election.

“The governorship and state assembly elections deal directly with our local matters. The issues at stake are very different from the election of 25 February,” he said while appealing to Ndi Abia to vote for PDP.

Ahiwe, a Political Science graduate of the University of Lagos, a Catholic Knight who had his earlier education at Ahiara Technical School, has promised to run an inclusive government that would point Abia State on the path of development and progress.