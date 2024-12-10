Agriculture: Nigeria to become a leading exporter in 2025, says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Nigeria is being positioned by his administration to become a leading exporter of agricultural produce by 2025.

Tinubu stated this at an event tagged “Road to South – South National Convergence for Renewed Hope Agenda” at the State House Banquet Hall Tuesday.

The President said his administration has a strategic blueprint as part of national development, that places the agriculture rich South-South region at the forefront of economic Renaissance.

Represented by Abubakar Momoh, the minister of regional development, the President assured that the region, blessed in natural resources, will focus on agricultural potentials that are richer than oil and gas.

“Apart from its rich culture, the South-South is blessed with extraordinary human capacity and talents in many fields of human endeavors that have done our country proud globally,” he said.

“Project “Earn from the Soil” is a food security initiative capable of transforming subsistence farming into robust, export-driven economic opportunities, thereby revolutionizing our agricultural landscape and ensuring National Food Security.

“In this wise, the vision of my administration is clear: By 2025, we will position Nigeria as a leading agricultural export nation. To this end, my administration will give necessary support to the implementation of the laudable Project to achieve its set objectives.”

Gift Johnbull, the senior special assistant to the President on community engagement, South-South, who organised the event, said the “convergence is a movement, a call to action for every individual to play a part in shaping the future of not just the South-South Region alone, but Nigeria at large.

“To our investors and business leaders, this is your moment to recognize the South-South as a hub of untapped potential. Partner with us to unlock opportunities that benefit not just this region or the entire nation, but the whole of Africa and the world at large,” Johnbull said.

“To our leaders and policymakers, let us use this platform to forge policies that drive inclusive growth, sustainable development, and regional cooperation. To the youth and women, you are the change-makers. Your voice, innovation, and determination are crucial to transforming our communities. To our Development Partners and international stakeholders, your continued support and collaboration are vital to achieving our shared goals.”

