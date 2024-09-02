Agric ministry, border development agency collaborates to check smuggling, others

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is moving to check illegal agricultural activities at the border, partnering with the Babanna Border Development Agency (BBDA) to achieve this.

The BBDA is a federal government border agency, operating between Niger State and Benin Republic.

According to a statement signed by Eremah Anthonia, the ministry’s chief information officer, for the director of information, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the minister of state for agriculture and food security, made the revelation while hosting the management of the agency led by its director-general, Mohammed Garba Danladi, in Abuja recently.

The minister stated that the partnership would assist the ministry monitor agricultural activities in that part of the country with the host community.

He pointed out the need for data on farmers within and around the border community as there are many agricultural activities in that area, including the movement of Livestock across the border.

He further, directed the setting up of a Joint Action Committee to work out modalities to formalize the relationship between the Ministry and the Agency through a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Committee comprised some Directors of the Ministry and Senior Officials of the Babanna Border Development Agency.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the Agency, Mohammed Garba Danladi, expressed delight over his visit to the Ministry, describing it as a homecoming.

He pointed out that the agency was the brainchild of the Federal Government charged with agricultural activities including crop production, and marketing while watching movements across the border as it is located at the border between Niger State and the Benin Republic.

He, therefore, called for cooperation, support, and partnership with the Ministry to achieve the desired goal.

The Joint Action Committee is to be chaired by the Director of Planning and Policy Coordination of the Ministry, Mr. Ibrahim Tanimu was expected to present a draft Memorandum of Understanding in the next meeting of the Committee.