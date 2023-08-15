Agency tackles housing deficit, plans 7000 units

As part of efforts at addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit estimated at 28 million units, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) says it has started work on a project that will deliver 7,000 housing units.

Gbenga Ashafa, managing director/CEO at FHA, who made this known, said the 7,000 units were towards the fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s vision for affordable housing in Nigeria.

He recalled that President Tinubu on the assumption of duty, frowned at the cash purchase of houses, citing it as an enabler of fraud and stressing that the estate would contribute approximately 7,000 distinct residential units to Nigerians.

According to him, FHA would commence with an initial 1,200 units, through a public-private partnership with Nuga Best Regis International, disclosing that the estate would be serviced with standard infrastructure that characterised FHA development.

“Within the framework of the federal housing authority, we remain resolute in our commitment to advance the government’s housing delivery initiative, leveraging the potential of the construction industry to stimulate employment opportunities and foster economic diversification,” he said.

The chairman, NUGA Best International, Hillary Chukwuma noted that the estate which sits on about 200 hectares of land is designed with plans for schools, hospitals, recreation centres, markets, shopping malls, filling stations, and police stations amongst others.

“The evolution of work and indeed our lifestyle demand that we rethink the choice of location we live in and what we can have multiple access around it; our residential location is now expected to fulfil our multiple needs in a seamless manner,” he said.