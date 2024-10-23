Agege, Surulere top list of areas with worst air quality in Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) revealed in its most recent Air Quality Index that Agege and Surulere seat atop the list of locations with the most hazardous and unhealthy air quality in Nigeria’s economic capital.

According to the index released Tuesday, Agege was marked ‘hazardous’, with a 103 percent score. This score means a suboptimal air quality for residents. Surulere was marked very ‘unhealthy’ with 76.1 percent, Mushin, LAMATA Kosefe, and Lagos Port at Apapa were also marked ‘unhealthy’ with 47.3 percent, 46 percent and 36.4 percent respectively. Badagry and Moloney Street were marked ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ with 23.8 percent and 20.7 percent respectively. Egbeda, NIMET Oshodi, General Hospital Ikeja and LSDPC Est, Lagos Island were classified as ‘moderate’ with 15.7 percent, 14.1 percent, 12.6 percent and 12.1 percent respectively. Lekki topped the list of cities with ‘good air quality’ with 10.1 percent.

Speaking on the index, LASEPA assured Lagos residents that it is working tirelessly to enhance the state’s air quality.

