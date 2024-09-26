AGCare secures 10-year agreement with Edi Intl. Hospital

AGCare, the healthcare division of Ciuci, an operations management firm has secured a 10-year operator agreement with Edi International Hospital, a healthcare institution of over 50 years.

This marks the 5th healthcare asset under AGCare’s management, alongside Edo Specialist Hospital, Emenike Hospital, AGCare Specialist Clinic, and the AGCare Care Home, bringing its total bed capacity to over 400, an official statement provided to BusinessDay read.

“At AGCare, we are committed to transforming healthcare in Nigeria through our Clinical-Heirs framework, ensuring the highest standards of patient care and operational excellence,” the statement read.

The agreement was jointly signed by Patricia Ojora, founder of Edi International Hospital, and Chukwuka Monye, c0-founder of AGCare.

AGCare oversees the hospital’s comprehensive operations, leveraging its proprietary Clinical-Heirs healthcare management framework.

The new framework integrates clinical excellence, human-centered care, employee development, innovation, revenue optimization, and sustainability.

It will also enhance the hospital’s operational capacity and maintain longstanding commitment to providing quality healthcare.

AGCare is the healthcare division of Ciuci, a renowned multi-sector operations management firm specializing in innovation, strategic planning, talent optimization, and operational excellence.

It manages multiple healthcare institutions across Nigeria, including public and private hospitals, diagnostic centers, and a care home.

Through its innovative Clinical-Heirs healthcare management framework, AGCare is committed to enhancing patient outcomes, optimising operations, and driving healthcare transformation across the region.

Edi International Hospital is a pioneering private healthcare institution in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

Accredited by both the Edo State Government and the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, since 2008, it provides medical care committed to excellence.