Agboyi-Ketu LCDA empowers 1,000 vulnerable residents with N50m

In a bid to cushion the current economic hardship by Nigerians, the Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Dele Oshinowo, has given N50,000 each to 1,000 indigents under the council’s Community Empowerment Initiative tagged, ‘WeLift1000’.

The event which is a follow-up to the financial empowerment done earlier in the year attracted a large turnout of people within and outside the council. It is targeted at vulnerable residents and aims to uplift local livelihoods amid challenging economic times.

Speaking during the presentation in Ketu, Oshinowo explained that the intervention was to check the rising poverty and hardship facing residents. He pledged his administration’s determination to alleviate poverty and implement policies to improve the lives of the people.

“This isn’t just about money. It’s about hope. It’s about giving people the tools to uplift themselves, their families and their communities,” he said.

He pointed out that building infrastructure was not the only impact the government could make, stressing the importance of creating opportunities and empowering indigents with the needed resources to thrive.

Oshinowo pointed out that the beneficiaries were carefully selected as it captured those in crucial need of the empowerment programme.

He added that they were selected based on recommendations from Community Development Associations (CDA), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), artisans’ unions, market leaders and random surveys conducted across the LCDA.

He announced that N75 million has already been disbursed under the WeLift initiative for 850 indigents as direct investments to support their businesses and grow the local economy.

According to him “This grant is more than just financial relief; it is about fostering economic opportunities and enhancing the livelihoods of our people. N125 million has been disbursed this year alone, which reflects our unwavering commitment to human capital development, in addition to the extensive infrastructural advancements we continue to champion.”

Speaking at the event, Lagos East Senator, Adetokunbo Abiru, reinforced his commitment to grassroots empowerment by contributing N5 million to support the WeLift Community Empowerment initiative of the council.

Abiru, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Banking and Industry, highlighted the necessity of the grants in light of current government policies under President Bola Tinubu.

He urged beneficiaries to use the funds to foster growth, emphasizing the importance of financial inclusion at the grassroots.

“These policy decisions, though painful in the short term, will yield long-term benefits for all,” Abiru remarked.

He assured the public that President Tinubu’s administration is mindful of current challenges and has implemented social intervention programs to ease the hardship.

Former council chair, Yetunde Arobieke, commended Oshinowo’s contributions, praising his alignment with Governor Babajide SanwoOlu’s development agenda.