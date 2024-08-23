Agbakoba to Kekere-Ekun: Nigeria urgently needs judicial reforms

Olisa Agbakoba, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has emphasised the urgent need for transformational judicial reforms in the country.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) urged the newly inaugurated Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to embark on such reforms as her potential legacy.

Earlier today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had sworn in Justice Kekere-Ekun as the new CJN, following the retirement of Justice Olukoyede Ariwoola.

In a statement released on Friday, Agbakoba called for radical reforms within the judiciary, noting that the swearing-in ceremony should not just be a formality but an opportunity to initiate meaningful change.

Agbakoba highlighted that the last significant attempt at judicial reform was by the Late Justice Dahiru Musdapher, who, during his tenure as CJN, sought to overhaul the judicial system with a focus on case management.

Despite setting up a 29-member committee that produced a transformational report and presenting these reforms to then-Senate President David Mark, the efforts were largely forgotten after Musdapher left office.

Agbakoba urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to pursue these long-overdue reforms, making them a defining part of her tenure.

His statement emphasized that the potential legacy of the new CJN lies in implementing radical and transformational reforms that would fundamentally change how the courts operate.